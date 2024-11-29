Raipur Diary: City gears up to deploy 100 e-buses

Clean air: Raipur gears up to deploy 100 e-buses

The state capital will soon deploy 100 e-buses, making the journey comfortable and affordable besides combating environment pollution. The preparation is underway to introduce electric feeder buses under the PM E-Bus Sewa in Raipur. The Central government’s share of Rs 8.60 crore, state’s Rs 5.73 crore, and Rs 12.90 crore for requisite Behind the Metre power infrastructure and charging stations have already been approved. The Raipur Urban Public Service Society executing and monitoring the project accords a top priority to the plan. The e-buses will help ease transport issues for people in an environmentally friendly way.

NMDC strategic move for faster decision-making

To drive NMDC’s vision 2030 of achieving a 100 million tone production capacity, the ‘Transformation and Innovation’ vertical was introduced in the Navratna organisation as a dedicated department to foster innovation, enhance adaptability and enable faster decision-making. The mining giant operates two iron-ore complexes in Dantewada (south Chhattisgarh). The move is expected to provide solutions to existing challenges and enable the nation’s largest iron-ore enterprise to navigate the evolving ecosystem of the mining industry.

Constitution campaign on ahead of local polls

Ahead of urban bodies, three-tier panchayats polls likely in January-February next year, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are trying to reach out to the masses through Constitution. The celebration to commemorate the 75 year of adoption of the Constitution opens up scope for both the rival parties alleging against each other of having acted against the letter and spirit of the Constitution. The BJP moves out to observe among the people under the campaign ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan’, while Congress has launched the statewide campaign ‘Sanvidhan Raksha Abhiyaan’ from November 26 to January 26, 2025.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh

ejaz@newindianexpress.com