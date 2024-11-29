Sambhal mosque row: SC stops trial court proceedings on survey matter, directs UP govt to maintain peace

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the trial court in Uttar Pradesh not to proceed in the suit against Sambhal Jama Masjid till the mosque committee's petition challenging the survey order is listed in the High Court.

The SC also told the UP administration to maintain peace and harmony.

"We direct the advocate commissioner's report to be kept in the sealed cover and not to be opened in the meantime. Peace and harmony must be maintained at any cost," a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by the CJI Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said.

The apex court also made it clear in its order that no further steps would be taken by the trial court, which had ordered the survey of the mosque. "We do not want anything to happen till they (the mosque committee) moves the HC. The trial court will not give effect to its order," the CJI, heading the bench, said.

On Thursday, the plea was filed by Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid Committee (SSJMC) seeking a direction for a stay on the Civil judge's November 19 order, on the ground that the survey was ordered in "haste" after a suit before the District court claimed that the mosque was a temple.

The plea, filed by the SSJMC before the Supreme Court sought an urgent hearing into it, to which the top out agreed to hear it today on Friday.

On November 19, the Civil Judge (Senior division) in Sambhal, Aditya Singh, had in its order directed an advocate commissioner to conduct a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. In this process, the judge had appointed Ramesh Raghav as the advocate commissioner to conduct a survey and submit a report by November 29.

