Teenager raped inside ambulance in MP's Mauganj district, two arrested

BHOPAL: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside an ambulance in Mauganj district of Madhya Pradesh. The Janani Express ambulance in which the teenager was allegedly raped is operated by the state government under the PPP model to render emergency service to expectant mothers, sick infants and below poverty line families.

Rewa Range DIG Saket Pandey said of the four accused, two have been arrested. Mauganj ASP Anurag Pandey said the prime accused is a distant relative of the survivor. The incident took place on November 24 and the survivor and her family lodged police compalint the next day.

The survivor lives with her mother and at maternal grandparents’ place in Mauganj. On November 24, her cousin sister asked her to accompany her in the ambulance, which was returning after attending to a patient. While the cousin got off from the ambulance midway, the survivor went ahead in the vehicle with the three men, as one of them was his distant relative. However, those in the ambulance took it to a desolate place where the distant relative raped her, while his others tood guard. She was abandoned from the vehicle near her place.