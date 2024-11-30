Centre, Opposition talk to break deadlock in Parliament

NEW DELHI: As Parliament proceedings washed out for the fourth day in a row, the government and the Opposition parties are holding talks to find a way out to break the impasse.

According to sources, Parliament will start functioning smoothly from Monday if both the sides reach a consensus over the Opposition’s request of holding a two-day discussion on the Constitution.

While the government proposes that the bills on banking laws and Railway Act should be taken up for debate and passage first, Congress wants the discussion on the Constitution to be taken up before that.

However, Opposition parties said they are hopeful that the government will accede to their demand.

According to sources, Congress MP KC Venugopal and chief whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his chamber and held talks on the matter. BJP’s leader of the Upper House, JP Nadda, was also present in the meeting.

Sources said that during the meeting of Rajya Sabha’s business advisory committee (BAC) this week, Nadda has agreed to consider the Congress’ request of holding a two-day discussion on the Constitution.