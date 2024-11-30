Mix of culture, costume, crafts, cuisine at Mahakumbh

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Tourism has planned a cultural extravaganza — a series of performances — showcasing the vibrant and colourful customs, arts and crafts of the states at Mahakumbh to be held starting January in Prayagraj.

Following the consultation with the Uttar Pradesh government, the ministry has got prime space allocated close to the main Mahakumbh Mela venue so that more visitors can witness the festivities. For the first time, the ministry and the state government will jointly be hosting the cultural events at the Kumbh.

Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told this newspaper that the cultural performances are being planned in collaboration with the state government, which had allocated 18 acres — more space than the last year — the ministry’s pavilion.

“There will be cultural performances such as classical and folk dances depicting vivid tradition daily in the afternoon and evening. We will give out space to each state, where they exhibit their arts, crafts and tourism places; basically we will create a mini-India like the culture ministry did during the World Heritage Committee held in Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. It will be a grand show of culture, crafts, costumes and cuisines,” said Shekhawat.