Two govt staffers sacked, first since Omar Abdullah took over

SRINAGAR: In the first case since Omar Abdullah-led NC took charge last month, the J&K government has sacked two government employees, including a teacher and a pharmacist, by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution. Article 311 allows the administration to sack employees without a formal inquiry.

In orders issued by the administration department, it has been stated that the Lt-Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the cases and on the basis of the information available that warrants their dismissal from services.

“The Lt-Governor is satisfied under sub clause (c ) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the cases,” reads the order. Accordingly, the Lt-Governor dismissed both employees from services with immediate effect.

The NC in its poll manifesto had promised to address the “unjust terminations” of government employees. The party had also vowed to thoroughly examine demands of J&K employees and review cases of terminations.