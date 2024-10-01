Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury on leg as revolver misfires

MUMBAI: Actor Govinda sustained a bullet injury to his leg on Tuesday when his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

The actor was about to leave his Juhu residence around 4:45 AM when the revolver misfired, a police official reported. Govinda has not lodged any complaint, the official added.

The 60-year-old actor was taken to a nearby Criticare hospital for treatment and has since returned to his residence, according to the official.

“We had a 6 AM flight to catch for a show in Kolkata, and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” the actor's manager said.

“The revolver apparently fell while being kept in the cupboard, causing the misfire. It is due to God’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only a leg injury and that it was nothing serious,” he added.