Dehradun Diary | Manish Sisodia lands at meditation centre

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was released after spending 17 months in jail on corruption charges, visited the meditation place of Swami Vivekananda in Almora district. Describing the experience as profound, he said, “It would be insufficient even a lifetime to spend on this sacred land”. Sisodia visited the meditation site of Swami Vivekananda at Kakridaghat Dham, where he offered prayers at the ancient Katyur Mahadev and Bhairav temples and meditated under the sacred tree where Swami Vivekananda attained enlightenment.

India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise begins

The eighth edition of the joint military exercise KAZIND-2024 between India and Kazakhstan commenced on Monday and will continue until October 13. The opening ceremony saw participation from Col Karibayev Nurlan Serikbayevich, Commander of the Kazakh contingent, and Col Yogesh Upadhyay, Commander of the Indian contingent. Lt Col Manish Shrivastava, Public RO, Defence Dehradun, told this daily, “A 120-member Indian contingent, comprising the 5th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, will participate in the joint exercise”.