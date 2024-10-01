J-K Assembly elections: Brisk voting in final phase, over 11 per cent turnout till 9 am

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR: A voter turnout of 11. 60 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections of Tuesday, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

Polling in 40 assembly segments across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am amid tight security.

More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig.

The voting, which commenced at 7 am, is progressing peacefully amid tight security arrangements, the officials said.

While the Election Commission was yet to release any voter turnout data, official sources said an estimated turnout of 3.5 per cent was recorded in the first hour of polling in Kashmir.

According to the officials, 'moderate to heavy' polling is going on in most of the assembly segments in north Kashmir.

Polling is underway in three border districts of north Kashmir -Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara.

The assembly segments where polling is being held are Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore and Wagoora-Kreeri in Baramulla district; Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab and Langate in Kupwara district; and Bandipora, Sonawari and Gurez in Bandipora district.

A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments.