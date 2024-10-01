'Mahayuti will come to power this time, BJP will form solo government in 2029': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

MUMBAI: Union minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that no one can stop Mahayuti from coming back to power in this year's state polls while the BJP will be able to form the government independently in Maharashtra in 2029.
Senior BJP leader Amit Shah, addressing his party workers, said that no one can stop the Mahayuti from coming back to power because the government that works for the people always gets repeated.
The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP unit president Ashish Shelar, among others.
The person who was part of the meeting said that the union minister made the statements in an attempt to boost the confidence of the BJP workers.
“Mr Shah told us that we should not get disappointed when BJP alone comes back in power in 2029. That time, it will have its own chief minister. Now, we should work hard to win as many seats and also help the alliance partners to win the seats. We should campaign for alliance partner candidates as well. we should approach as an alliance to voters with clarity,” the party workers said, requesting anonymity.
In the meeting, Mr Shah also said once the BJP comes back in power in Maharashtra, then they will implement the common civil code.
“Party workers need to work hard by putting all efforts in this election to bring Mahayuti back in power. The 10 per cent votes should be increased at each booth and that will result BJP alone winning 20 to 30 additional seats," sources said.
"Devendra Fadnavis is a capable leader for Maharashtra. Party workers should not be concerned about alliance partners. We will ensure proper positions and respect to the BJP workers within the party. The election in Maharashtra will change the direction and set the tone for them. We should work to increase the voting percentage,” sources added.
Shah said that in the last 60 years of India’s electoral history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only person who got an opportunity to form the government in centre three times in a row while Rahul Gandhi failed thrice consecutively.
“We are not working to come to power but we are working for the ideology. BJP has removed the article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and constructed the Ram temple," Shah said in the meeting.
He added that six Lok Sabha seats were won by oppositions because only one state assembly constituency and that the BJP was in the lead in five state assembly seats but lagged in one seat and that changed the result of Lok Sabha seats.
"It is clear that in state assembly elections, we will win more seats than the oppositions. We should have micro planning at ward level to booth level,” Shah told party workers.