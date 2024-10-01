Remember this election is about self-respect, rights of Jammu-Kashmir people: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers in the third and final phase of the assembly polls, with Rahul Gandhi calling on them to remember that this election is about their self-respect and rights.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the voters to "teach a lesson" to those who snatched statehood from them.

Voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections is underway in 40 seats across seven districts, including Jammu.

More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "All voters are requested to come out of their homes in large numbers and vote for INDIA. Your every vote for INDIA will secure the foundation of the future of Jammu and Kashmir, and will give you the strength to fight for your rights."