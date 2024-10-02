Battle in Jharkhand is to protect ‘Roti, Mati and Beti’: PM Modi

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the battle in Jharkhand is not for power but to protect ‘Roti,Beti,Mati' (Bread, daughters and the motherland).

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra at Hazaribagh on Wednesday, PM Modi said that JMM and Congress are playing with the security of Jharkhand as well as the country.

According to PM Modi, the ‘Parivartan Yatra’ that concluded today will prove to be the beginning of a new dawn for Jharkhand. During the Yatra, a pledge has been taken to protect 'Roti,Beti,Mati.'

"We have only one slogan, 'Roti, Beti and Mati’ and for this, we will bring about change in Jharkhand. When BJP government is formed soon after the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, it will be ensured that the security of Roti-Beti-Mati is well taken care of," he added.

Making a scathing attack on Hemant Soren's government in Jharkhand, Modi said that JMM wants to save itself by making false promises. "Those who snatched your-rights for 5 years are misleading you by making big promises," he said.

“You have to be alert from those who are running the ‘jhooth ki dukan’ (shop of lies). I just want to ask JMM people that before serving a new ‘jalebis’ of lies… give an account of the old promises made to the people of Jharkhand,” he added.

"They had promised unemployment allowance to the youth, stove-allowance to the women, financial assistance to the widow and Rs 51000 to girls at the time of marriage, Were such promises fulfilled by the JMM government?," he asked.

Targeting JMM and Congress, he also said that they never allowed the tribals to progress. “Therefore, to remain in power, these people are creating a new vote bank in Jharkhand. 'Santhal Pargana' is a live example of how dangerous this game of vote bank is. The tribal population in Santhal Pargana is continuously decreasing while the population of infiltrators is continuously increasing, all this is the result of JMM and Congress's hunger for power," he-added.

He also mentioned that the Jharkhand High Court has expressed concern over the decreasing population of tribals in Santhal Pargana, but the JMM government is denying it by filing an affidavit.

The Prime Minister further added that as long as the BJP is there, no one can snatch away the reservation of SC, ST, or OBC.

“Reservation remains safe only because of the BJP. The character of Congress is anti Dalit, deprived and tribal. They made such policies and ran the government in such a way that SC, ST, and OBC people could not progress. That is why Congress has always opposed reservations for SC, ST, and OBC,” he said.

"Even today Congress is talking about ending reservations, by snatching the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC. Congress wants to give it to its special vote bank," he added.

Modi also alleged that Congress tried to remove the identity of the tribals to give identity to one family. "All the schemes, all the roads are in the name of one family, which has done a lot of harm to the country", he added.

Referring to the recent incidents of paper leaks in Jharkhand, the PM said, “Gangs that leak papers are operating here under the protection of the state government. The rights of the youth here are being violated by selling each paper for several lakh rupees. The entire government is steeped in-corruption.”