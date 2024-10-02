Detention of protestors unacceptable, says Opposition

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday attacked the Modi government over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Delhi border. Wangchuk and more than 100 protestors were marching to Delhi demanding Sixth Schedule status for Ladhak, among other issues, when they were detained.

“Why are elderly citizens being detained at Delhi’s border for standing up for Ladakh’s future? Modi ji, as with the farmers, this ‘Chakravyuh’ will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh’s voice,” Rahul wrote on X.

The arrogance of the Modi government consumed in power has detained a group of citizens from Ladakh peacefully marching to Delhi.

This is nothing but a cowardly action and is deeply undemocratic... “ AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said, “Sometimes they stop farmers from coming to Delhi, sometimes they stop people from Ladakh. Is Delhi the property of one person?... “SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said if the Centre does not listen to the voice of the border, it will be called its political deafness.”

Congress MP KC Venugopal said "the BJP was repeating sins that have caused its downfall. The BJP is silly to think such acts of cowardice are going to deter those who have embarked on a Gandhian mission,” he added.

The arrest

Wangchuk and over 100 protestors were marching to Delhi demanding statehood for Ladakh among other issues when the Delhi Police detained them at the border. Section 163 of the BNS has been imposed at the Delhi borders.