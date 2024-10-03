Over-the-counter sale ban coming on morning-after pill

CHENNAI: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is likely to recommend a ban on the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of all hormonal contraceptive drugs, including oral emergency contraceptive pills (ECP).

An expert sub-committee formed by CDSCO is all set to recommend that the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules of 1945 be suitably amended to make them prescription-only drugs. This newspaper has learnt that the panel will soon submit a report.

At present, under the National Reproductive and Child Health Programme, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) allows the sale of 0.75 mg tablets of Levonorgestrel without prescription as an emergency contraceptive. ECPs, better known as the morning-after pill, were introduced in India in 2002 and can prevent a pregnancy if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex.

Experts say the availability of the drug OTC help prevent unwanted pregnancies and avert abortions. However, in Tamil Nadu, and other parts of India, ECPs are notoriously difficult to access at pharmacies. Other hormonal contraceptives available OTC include the Combined Oral Contraceptive (containing estrogen and progestin, it is taken daily) and the Progestin Only Pill (also taken daily).

Interestingly, the six-member expert sub-committee was formed after the Tamil Nadu government proposed a ban on the OTC sale of hormonal contraceptives citing “its irrational usage” at the 62nd Drugs Consultative Committee meeting held in September 2023.