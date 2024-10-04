10 killed in road crash in UP's Mirzapur

MIRZAPUR: Ten people were killed and three injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley in this Uttar Pradesh district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am on G T Road, between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan said.

"The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver's control," the SP said.

On being alerted, the SP and other senior officers rushed to the scene to oversee the rescue operations.

"Of the 13 injured, 10 died while the three others were taken to the hospital at the IIT-BHU, where their condition is stated to be normal," the officer said.

Police have sent the bodies to the mortuary, Abhinandan said.

A case has been registered at the Kachhawan police station and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, the officer said.