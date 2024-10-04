‘Jamaican PM not stopped at Parliament gate’

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that the carcade of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was stopped at the gates of Parliament House.
Jamaican PM Holness was accorded due protocol and facilitation, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement. “Media reports regarding the carcade of Jamaican PM Andrew Holness being stopped at the gates of Parliament House premises are factually incorrect. He was accorded due protocol and facilitation,” the statement said.
During the visit, PM Holness and his delegation saw the two Chambers, Constitution Hall, galleries, and other important locations in the new Parliament building. The delegation also visited the Central Hall in Samvidhan Sadan. Earlier on Wednesday, the Jamaican PM witnessed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna was also present on the occasion.
PM Holness visited the Trade Facilitation Centre and Craft Museum Varanasi. He also toured the Sarnath museum, gaining insights into India’s rich heritage. The visit to Varanasi is part of Holness’ broader agenda to deepen bilateral relations between Jamaica and India. He emphasised the importance of fostering cooperation with India, particularly as it emerges a rapidly growing economy and an innovative society.
“The purpose of my visit to India is to deepen and strengthen the bilateral relations that exist. We’ve always had good bilateral relations. It is clear that India is a rapidly growing economy and very innovative society,” Holness said.
“Jamaica wants to cooperate with India in the development of our own capacity, and India has been a very strong voice for the Global South,” he said.