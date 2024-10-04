‘Jamaican PM not stopped at Parliament gate’

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday dismissed reports claiming that the carcade of Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness was stopped at the gates of Parliament House.

Jamaican PM Holness was accorded due protocol and facilitation, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement. “Media reports regarding the carcade of Jamaican PM Andrew Holness being stopped at the gates of Parliament House premises are factually incorrect. He was accorded due protocol and facilitation,” the statement said.

During the visit, PM Holness and his delegation saw the two Chambers, Constitution Hall, galleries, and other important locations in the new Parliament building. The delegation also visited the Central Hall in Samvidhan Sadan. Earlier on Wednesday, the Jamaican PM witnessed Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna was also present on the occasion.