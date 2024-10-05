IndiGo system glitch causes airport chaos, long queues across India

BENGALURU: Thousands of flyers across the country who opted to fly IndiGo this Dasara season had a nightmarish experience at airports on Saturday afternoon after the airlines’ system shut down for over six hours from noon. This caused slower check-ins and longer queues.

Putting out videos of the chaotic scenes at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport from where IndiGo operates its domestic flights, @daks_reaper posted on X: “IndiGo, it is good to invest in a new aircraft but how about improving ground services. Additional counters are required. It is disturbing to see old people suffer. DGCA, please take note.”