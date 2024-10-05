IndiGo system glitch causes airport chaos, long queues across India

BENGALURU: Thousands of flyers across the country who opted to fly IndiGo this Dasara season had a nightmarish experience at airports on Saturday afternoon after the airlines’ system shut down for over six hours from noon. This caused slower check-ins and longer queues.
Putting out videos of the chaotic scenes at Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport from where IndiGo operates its domestic flights, @daks_reaper posted on X: “IndiGo, it is good to invest in a new aircraft but how about improving ground services. Additional counters are required. It is disturbing to see old people suffer. DGCA, please take note.”
Many other irate flyers too posted their experience. Among them was Anshika Kaushal, a digital creator from Bengaluru. “Horrible experience with IndiGo 6E and Bangalore airport – mental harassment at this circus you call airport.” She also put up pictures of the queue at the airport.
IndiGo put out a post on X at 1.44 pm about a system shutdown affecting its website and booking systems. “Our airport services have eased out effectively. However, we kindly ask for your understanding as we work to restore our other applications,” it posted, and added that it may take a little time to achieve full normalcy.