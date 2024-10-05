Jaipur Diary | Gehlot in hot water again over phone-tapping

Former CM Ashok Gehlot might be in for trouble as the alleged phone-tapping case emerging from a political crisis in 2020 has returned to haunt him. The heat is on after Gehlot’s former OSD Lokesh Sharma was grilled for five hours by Delhi Police on Thursday. Sharma handed over a pen drive, laptop, and mobile phone as evidence. He claims the pen drive was given to him by none other than Gehlot himself. Sharma has now openly stated the next step should be interrogation of Gehlot. Will the former CM be summoned for questioning? All eyes are on Delhi Police as this political potboiler continues to unravel.

Senior BJP minister leaves party red-faced

A political drama over a senior cabinet minister has caused anxiety in the ruling BJP in Rajasthan. It all started with a viral video of the minister’s son. But a fresh bombshell appeared just when the controversy seemed to be fading out. Reports said that during his visit to explain the fiasco to the party leadership, the minister got caught in an even more scandalous situation at a five-star hotel in Delhi. The whispers are growing louder about Delhi Police getting into action. But after some intervention reportedly from the top-level, the matter was resolved. The report emanating from Delhi has taken the state by storm.

Bhajan Lal-Nadda meet triggers speculation

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s unexpected trip to Delhi on Thursday night has set off a buzz. Initially slated to return directly to Rajasthan from Haryana, Sharma made a surprise detour to the capital, where he met BJP chief JP Nadda. After a hush-hush meeting, Sharma headed back to Jaipur. Insiders say the BJP leadership isn’t exactly thrilled with the Bhajan Lal government’s sluggish membership drive. The less-than-impressive numbers have raised brows ahead of the crucial bye-elections. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Nadda himself had canceled his visit to Rajasthan earlier the same day.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com