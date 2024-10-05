Police launch manhunt after girl gang-raped in Vadodara

AHMEDABAD: Police have launched a manhunt to track down a gang involved in the rape of a teenage girl in Vadodara on Friday night.

The girl's father, who lodged the complaint, said she had met a friend around 11:30 pm near Suncity Society. While the two were sitting together, a group of five people arrived on two motorcycles—two on one bike and three on another—around midnight.

An altercation broke out between the two and the group, with abusive language exchanged. Afterwards, two of the five left, but two others sexually assaulted the victim, while the other person restrained her friend. Following the attack, the victim and her friend immediately reported the crime to the police.

Authorities have since cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. At the crime scene, police found shattered glass and a chainsaw, both of which have been seized as evidence.