Bangladeshi national arrested from Bihar's Araria for illegally staying since 2021

PATNA: A Bangladeshi national was arrested from Bihar’s Araria district on Sunday for staying in the Indian territory without a valid passport and visa. The foreign national identified as Nawab was illegally staying in India since 2021.

Nawab, a native of Chapainwabganj I Rajshahi division of Bangladesh, was arrested from Rampur Kudarkatti village in Araria district. He sneaked into Indian territory by paying money to agents who helped him cross the Nagar river and infiltrate into the Indian territory.

During investigation it came to light that Nawab initially stayed at his aunt’s house in Katihar district before shifting to Araria. He also got married to an Indian woman identified as Rangeela Khatoon about one and a half years ago.

The couple has a daughter named Nursat Khatoon. Nawab fell into police dragnet when he applied for an Indian passport.

For the purpose, he had already obtained voter identity card with the help of a local resident who introduced him to the booth level officer (BLO). He revealed to the police that he had bribed the BLO for the voter identity card.

Accordingly, he met mukhiya (panchayat head) of Rampurkodkatti panchayat Pammi Devi. The mukhiya got suspicious and informed her husband Rajesh Singh who was stunned to find the name of Nawab’s wife on his voter I card instead of his father.

Moreover, Singh found the name of a local resident in place of the father’s name on Nawab’s Aadhar card.

On being questioned, he admitted that he was a Bangladeshi national and was trying to get an Indian passport. He revealed that he entered into the Indian territory from Bangladesh about three years ago.

Rajesh Singh immediately alerted the local town police, which started investigation into the matter. Nawab was taken into custody for interrogation and finally sent to judicial custody for violating the prescribed rule.

“We have arrested the Bangladeshi national for staying in Indian territory for the last three years,” said a police officer posted at Araria town police station.

The officials of intelligence agencies also questioned the Bangladeshi national in police lock up before produced in a court, which remanded him in judicial custody for two weeks. The incident has put the district police on their toes.

“A formal investigation has been launched against the foreign national,” the station house officer of Araria town police station said.

Meanwhile, Sashastra Seema Bal and police officials of the bordering districts have stepped up vigil on the international borders.