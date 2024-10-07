AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora
AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora Photo | ANI
ED raids Punjab AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in money laundering case

AAP leader Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.
Published on

GURUGRAM: The Enforcement Directorate Monday raided the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and some others as part of a money laundering probe linked to a land fraud case, official sources said.

They said the house of the 61-year-old MP from Punjab in Gurugram (Haryana) is being searched apart from premises linked to some other people in Ludhiana.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party. But AAP members will not stop, not get sold and not get scared, he posted.

Officials said the searches are being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land fraud case.

