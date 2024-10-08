PDP, independents to play key role in govt formation

SRINAGAR: With the National Conference-Congress alliance and the BJP being hopeful of a good showing in the polls, the role of Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and independent candidates assumes significance in case of a hung assembly after the October 8 results for the 90-member Assembly.

The results hold significance as it is first Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation and downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs. The poll result is also a litmus test for BJP’s narrative of ‘Naya Kashmir.’

The exit polls have projected an edge to the NC-Congress alliance over BJP with some exit polls projecting that NC-Congress would touch the magical number of 46 required for a majority in the Assembly to form government. The exit polls have projected 23-35 seats for BJP.

The Congress has started the process of reaching out to some independents whom its hopes are most likely to win. “Congress is in touch with some independents. They are not outsiders but part of our society,” said J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra.