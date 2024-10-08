PDP, independents to play key role in govt formation

SRINAGAR: With the National Conference-Congress alliance and the BJP being hopeful of a good showing in the polls, the role of Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and independent candidates assumes significance in case of a hung assembly after the October 8 results for the 90-member Assembly.
The results hold significance as it is first Assembly polls in J&K post Article 370 abrogation and downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs. The poll result is also a litmus test for BJP’s narrative of ‘Naya Kashmir.’
The exit polls have projected an edge to the NC-Congress alliance over BJP with some exit polls projecting that NC-Congress would touch the magical number of 46 required for a majority in the Assembly to form government. The exit polls have projected 23-35 seats for BJP.
The Congress has started the process of reaching out to some independents whom its hopes are most likely to win. “Congress is in touch with some independents. They are not outsiders but part of our society,” said J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra.
In a scenario, where both NC-Congress alliance and BJP would need support of smaller parties and individuals, the importance of PDP and independent candidates would increase significantly.
The PDP, which is projected to win 5-7 seats, indicated its support for the secular government of NC-Congress. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, who is a candidate from Bijbehara seat and media advisor of her mother, in a post on X said her party would take a call on supporting anybody after the results are out.
“Unnecessary speculation…. Let me set the record straight. The PDPs leadership will take a call on extending support to a secular front only once the results are out,” Iltija said. Adding to the twist is five members to be nominated to the Assembly by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.
Parties have termed the nomination provision as “pre-result rigging”.
NC's Farooq Abdullah has said the L-G must desist from it. When a govt comes into power, it is its right to nominate the members, he said.