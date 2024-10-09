Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini meets PM Modi after BJP's win in Haryana

NEW DELHI: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday ahead of his likely swearing-in as the head of the BJP government in the state following the party's remarkable win in the assembly polls.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saini credited PM Modi's policies for the party's success.

He said psephologists might have declared the Congress as the favourite to win the polls but he always insisted that people will put their trust in the BJP due to its government's policies.