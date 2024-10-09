ED attaches properties worth Rs 21.38 crore belonging to Lalu's close aide in money laundering case

PATNA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 21.38 crore of former Bihar RJD MLA Arun Yadav, wife and RJD MLA Kiran Devi and his family members in connection with a money laundering case.

These include immovable properties including land parcels, flats and palatial residence worth around Rs 19.32 crore and the available balances of nearly Rs 2.05 crore in bank accounts.

The central agency also attached properties of Yadav's sons Rajesh Kumar, Dipu Singh and M/s Kiran Durga Construction Pvt. Ltd (family-owned company) under the PMLA, 2002.

The immovable properties are located in Agiaon village in the Bhojpur district and in posh areas, including Patliputra. The ED initiated investigation based on four FIRs registered by Bihar Police under various sections of IPC, 1860 and Arms Act, 1959 against former RJD MLA Yadav and others.

Yadav faces allegations of being involved in heinous crimes and also in illegal mining and sale of sand. The ED investigation revealed that during the period from 2014-15 to 2022-23, Arun Yadav and his family members have acquired 40 parcels of agricultural land (worth nearly Rs 3.04 crore) through cash. They have also acquired four flats (worth about Rs 2.56 crore) in Danapur and one commercial land (worth Rs 3.44 crore) in Pataliputra Colony, Patna.

Yadav also constructed a huge palatial residence in his village Agiaon which is valued at approximately Rs 11.03 crore. ED investigation has also revealed that Yadav has been a syndicate member in the illegal sand mining in the Aurangabad and Rohtas districts of Bihar.

The investigation further revealed that during the period of investigation, huge cash deposits in the bank accounts of Yadav and family members (about Rs 8.18 crore) and also in the account of associated entity M/s Kiran Durga Construction Pvt Ltd. (around Rs 11.80 crore) were made without any basis and valid justification.

In this way, Arun Yadav has amassed huge assets worth about Rs 39.31 crore in the name of his family members and company which are disproportionate to their legitimate source of income.

ED investigation revealed that Yadav has generated huge Proceeds of Crime (POC) by indulging in criminal activities abusing his position and concealing the crime money in acquiring properties through cash, constructing palatial residence and depositing it in their bank accounts in the guise of their legitimate income.