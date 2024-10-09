Some people are cheating in the name of Ayurveda, spreading misleading info: President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: There are some people who are cheating innocent people in the name of Ayurveda, spreading misleading information and making false claims, which not only harm the money and health of the public but also defame this traditional medical system, said President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
Speaking at the eighth foundation day of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here, she said that people associated with different systems of medicine often claim that their system is the best.
“It is good to have healthy competition among themselves but there should be no attempt to criticize each other. There should be a sense of cooperation among people associated with different systems of medicine,” she said in an apparent reference to a constant tug-of-war between modern medicine doctors and Ayush practitioners over several issues.
“The aim of all is to do good to humanity by curing the patients. We all pray ‘Sarve Santu Niramayah’ - everyone should be free from diseases,” she added.
Stressing that people have unwavering faith in Ayurveda from generation to generation, she, however, said that some people take advantage of this faith and cheat innocent people.
“They spread misleading information and make false claims, which not only harm the money and health of the public but also defame Ayurveda,” she said.
Noting that Ayurveda is one of the oldest medical systems in the world, she said it is India's invaluable gift to the world. “Ayurveda emphasizes holistic health management while maintaining a balance between mind, body and spirit.”
“We have always been aware of the medicinal value of the trees and plants around us and have been using them. In tribal society, the tradition of knowledge of herbs and medicinal plants has been even richer.”
But, she said, as society embraced modernity and moved away from nature, they stopped using that traditional knowledge.
“It became easier to get medicine from a doctor than adopt home remedies. Now awareness among people is increasing. Today, the idea of an Integrative System of Medicine is becoming popular all over the world. Different medical systems are helping to provide health to people as complementary systems to each other.”
Highlighting the need for more and more qualified doctors so that people do not have to go to uneducated doctors, she said she was happy to note that in the past few years, the number of Ayurveda colleges and students has increased significantly.
She hoped that in the coming times, the availability of qualified Ayurvedic doctors will increase further.
The president said that the development of Ayurveda will not only be beneficial for humans but also for animals and the environment.
“Many trees and plants are becoming extinct because we do not know about their utility. When we know their importance, we will preserve them.”
She also said that focus should be given to research and continuous improvement in the quality of medicines to ensure the relevance of Ayurveda and to empower Ayurveda educational institutions.
At the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, said,“If we look back, since its inception in 2014, AIIA has brought new hope to healthcare systems across the world."
Reflecting on the journey so far, he said, he was particularly impressed by the impact AIIA has made on the health of the community, where health services have been provided to over 28 lakh beneficiaries across various specialities.
Ayush Minister of State, Prataprao Jadhav, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently announced that 10 new Ayurveda Institutes will be opened in the country in next five years.
“Ayurveda is a very ancient medical system and it is becoming popular in the world at a very fast pace.”
He said the Ayush ministry has initiated ‘Ayush Aushadhi Kendra’ to provide authentic and affordable Ayurvedic medicines to rural areas.
On the occasion, the president launched the Ayush Aushadhi Pharmacy Programme and unveiled the Shashwat Ayush Expo.
According to the ministry, in the past seven years, AIIA has marked significant milestones in advancing the integration and promotion of traditional medicine.
It said AIIA has provided treatment to more than 27 lakh patients through its 44 speciality clinics, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality Ayurvedic healthcare across the nation.
A total of 73 national and international Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed, further solidifying AIIA's global and domestic collaborations in the field of Ayurveda.