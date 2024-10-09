Some people are cheating in the name of Ayurveda, spreading misleading info: President Droupadi Murmu

“It became easier to get medicine from a doctor than adopt home remedies. Now awareness among people is increasing. Today, the idea of an Integrative System of Medicine is becoming popular all over the world. Different medical systems are helping to provide health to people as complementary systems to each other.”

Highlighting the need for more and more qualified doctors so that people do not have to go to uneducated doctors, she said she was happy to note that in the past few years, the number of Ayurveda colleges and students has increased significantly.

She hoped that in the coming times, the availability of qualified Ayurvedic doctors will increase further.

The president said that the development of Ayurveda will not only be beneficial for humans but also for animals and the environment.

“Many trees and plants are becoming extinct because we do not know about their utility. When we know their importance, we will preserve them.”

She also said that focus should be given to research and continuous improvement in the quality of medicines to ensure the relevance of Ayurveda and to empower Ayurveda educational institutions.

At the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, said,“If we look back, since its inception in 2014, AIIA has brought new hope to healthcare systems across the world."