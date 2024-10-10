56-year hold of Bishnois comes to a halt in Adampur

CHANDIGARH: When retired IAS officer Chander Prakash, contesting on Congress ticket, defeated Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, by a margin of 1,268 votes on Tuesday, it marked the end of the 56-year-old political hold of the Bishnoi family in Adampur assembly segment in Haryana.

Adampur segment was among the key bastions in state politics due to the long-standing influence of the Bishnoi family, especially the three-time chief minister Bhajan Lal.

Bhajan Lal won the Adampur seat for four terms from 1968-1982, then went onto re-establish his forte for another four terms from 1991-2005. Later, his wife Jasma Devi, his son Kuldeep Bishnoi, daughter-in-law Renuka Bishnoi, and in the recent past, grandson Bhavya Bishnoi went on to win from the segment. Collectively, the Bhajan Lal family won the Adampur segment 16 times.