Drama over Atishi’s ‘eviction’ from official house

NEW DELHI: The never-ending political tussle between Delhi’s AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor has a new flashpoint: the Delhi chief minister’s official residence.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi’s office on Wednesday alleged that her official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road was forcibly vacated by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on orders from the BJP.

“For the first time in the history of the country, the Chief Minister’s residence was vacated. On the instructions of the BJP, L-G forcibly removed CM Atishi’s belongings from the CM residence. LG is preparing to allot the CM residence to a big BJP leader. The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years, is now trying to occupy the CM residence,” the Chief Minister’s Office alleged in the statement.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Despite official correspondence, the CM residence had not been allotted to Atishi, who is the rightful allottee as CM of Delhi. Although a temporary office was set up at the residence and meetings were held, the staff was later evacuated, and it was declared that the office would not operate from there.”

Sources at the L-G’s office, however, said the owner of the CM’s residence is the Public Works Department, which takes possession of the residence after it is vacated, makes inventory of goods kept there, and then, allots it to the next chief minister.

“This house has not been allotted to CM Atishi yet and her allotted residence is still 17 AB Mathura Road. CM Atishi herself kept her belongings in that house without allotment and then removed it herself. This bungalow will be allotted to the CM immediately after duly preparing the inventory,” the sources said.

The BJP claimed that the bungalow was not handed over to the Public Works Department and its keys were still with Kejriwal.

Just moved

Chief Minister Atishi moved to the bungalow in North Delhi’s Civil Lines area on Monday. It was occupied for over nine years by Arvind Kejriwal