Gang rape case: Accused dies in custody amid interrogation in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: In a developing story from Gujarat's Surat district, Shivshankar Chaurasia, the accused in the Mangarol gang rape case, has died, with cardiac arrest suspected as the cause.

He reportedly experienced breathing difficulties during interrogation and was placed on a ventilator at Surat Civil Hospital, where he later passed away.

The case began on 9th October 2024, when a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped on the outskirts of Mota Borsara village. Following the crime, police quickly identified three suspects from Gujarat. The Surat Crime Branch launched an immediate manhunt, tracking the accused to Tadkeshwar village in Mandvi.

As the police closed in, the suspects attempted to flee, prompting officers to open fire. Two of the accused, Munna Karbali Paswan and Shiv Shankar alias Dayashankar Chaurasia, were apprehended, while the third, identified as Raju, managed to escape.

During interrogation, Shiv Shankar Chaurasia developed breathing difficulties and was taken to Kamraj Health Centre around 1:30 PM. Due to his worsening condition, he was then transferred to the Civil Hospital, where he later died. "During the interrogation, the accused experienced breathing problems and was taken to Kamraj Health Center," said LCB PI Rajesh Bhatol to local media. "Due to his worsening condition, he was then transferred to the Civil Hospital, where he later passed away."\