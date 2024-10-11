NHRC seeks action taken report on freebies, ineligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment to address the issue of freebies and ineligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

The NHRC sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) taking cognizance of the petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and noted human rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy.

The petitioner has drawn the attention of the NHRC towards the failure of the Union & State Governments in eradicating poverty even after floating several poverty alleviation schemes.

Unregulated freebees distribution by States, resultant malpractices, discrimination and violation of human rights were also highlighted.

As per the complaint, freebies are goods and services given for free without any charge to the users aimed at benefitting the targeted population in the short term; as a way of luring voters or bribing with populist promises like TVs, bicycles, electricity, water, etc.

The disadvantages of freebies create a negative pattern of dependency and entitlement among the recipients; they may expect more freebies in the future and become less motivated to work hard or pay taxes, causing fiscal burden on the economy, resource misallocation, quality compromise etc, he noted.

Tripathy has suggested that to avert the projected ills of freebies the linkage of the beneficiary Aadhar card should be made a mandatory condition.

The projected ills of freebies as stated include inculcating laziness, wastage of resources, scams, anticipation, expectation, entitlement, dependency and resentment of denial for every activity involving the distribution of the freebies.

The petitioner has further mentioned that the claim as EWS beneficiaries should be monitored through their nature of social behaviour and expenditures, like the practice of purchasing and consuming country liquor, other narcotics, drugs etc., and such persons should not be given benefits available to the EWS persons.

He has also requested the Commission for an analysis and examination of the issue of poverty in the country in detail, suggest measures to the Government for amelioration of the condition of the citizens, etc.

"The Commission finds it appropriate to refer the matter to the Government of India for taking appropriate action at their end. Therefore, let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, New Delhi, through online mode, to examine the issues raised by the human rights activist, and ensure the needful action," the NHRC stated in its order.