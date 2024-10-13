BJP is a terrorist party, says Kharge, reacting to PM’s urban Naxal comment

KALABURAGI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that BJP is a ‘terrorist party’, while reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that Congress is an ‘urban naxal party’.

Kharge told reporters here that atrocities on Dalits and those from Backward Classes and tribal communities have increased across the country. BJP supports such cases, but makes allegations against opposition parties, he alleged.

The saffron party has made it a habit of calling progressive thinkers as “urban naxals” and insulting them, he alleged.

Instead of blaming other parties for various crimes, Modi should take steps to prevent atrocities against SCs, STs and BCs as the BJP-led NDA is ruling the country. Let Modi also take measures to tackle terror activities in various parts of the country, Kharge said.

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s call for unity, Kharge said Bhagwat says one thing, but does another. When Bhagwat calls only for the unity of Hindus, does it mean all those from India should come together? Why is Bhagwat’s organisation supporting only BJP if it really wants to unite all Indians?

On the debacle of Congress in the recent Haryana Assembly elections, Kharge said exit polls predicted that his party would win comfortably. Even BJP leaders and their alliance partners were ready to accept defeat in Haryana.

“I do not know what miracle happened. Congress is analysing the reasons for its defeat in Haryana. I have sought a booth-wise report from across Haryana. Only after getting the report, I will comment,” the AICC chief added.

Kharge, however, refused to comment on the change of guard in Karnataka and the demand for a Dalit CM.

Kharge barb his own reflection on Cong: BJP

The BJP hit back at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, saying the opposition party which always supported terrorists is now levelling allegations against it.