PM congratulates RSS as it enters its 100th year

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday acknowledged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) contribution to the development of the nation, as it marks its centenary, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to serving India.

In a post on X, he urged his followers to listen to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashami address given on Saturday, calling it a “must-listen”.

“RSS dedicated to the service of the nation, is entering its 100th year today. My heartfelt congratulations, and infinite best wishes to all the volunteers on this historic milestone of their uninterrupted journey. This resolve and dedication for Maa Bharti will inspire every generation of the country and will also fill new energy in realising ‘Viksit-Bharat’,” the PM posted.

In the same post, the PM further added, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, one must definitely listen in to the speech of honourable Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji.”

Modi praised the RSS for its enduring dedication to “Maa Bharti”, which he believes inspires each generation and energises efforts towards achieving a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). He highlighted the organisation’s role as a foundational pillar for the ruling BJP, noting that its volunteers have been instrumental in the party’s growth and success over the years.

Founded in 1925, the RSS serves as the ideological backbone of the BJP, with many of its members occupying key positions within the party, especially in organisational roles. This structure ensures that the BJP operates with ideological cohesion and discipline, reinforcing its foundational values.

Modi’s remarks reflect a deep-rooted connection to the RSS, where he began his political journey as a pracharak (campaigner), before transitioning to active politics within the BJP. His endorsement of the RSS during this significant milestone underscores the importance of the organisation in shaping both the party’s trajectory and India’s socio-political landscape.

As the RSS enters its hundredth year, Modi’s message is a reminder of its ongoing influence and the vital role it plays in fostering a vision for India’s future. Earlier, Amit Shah, HM, had also congratulated RSS for entering 100th year.