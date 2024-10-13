PM Modi hails PM GatiShakti as a transformative initiative revolutionising India's infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan as a transformative initiative that is revolutionising India's infrastructure, driving faster and more efficient development across various sectors.

Launched on October 13, 2021, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) aims to provide multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to numerous economic zones across the country.

The plan represents a transformative approach to economic growth and sustainable development, focusing on seven key sectors: railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport, and logistics infrastructure.

In a post on X, Modi stated, "PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors."