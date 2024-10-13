PM Modi hails PM GatiShakti as a transformative initiative revolutionising India's infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan as a transformative initiative that is revolutionising India's infrastructure, driving faster and more efficient development across various sectors.
Launched on October 13, 2021, the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) aims to provide multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to numerous economic zones across the country.
The plan represents a transformative approach to economic growth and sustainable development, focusing on seven key sectors: railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport, and logistics infrastructure.
In a post on X, Modi stated, "PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors."
He further emphasised that the seamless integration of various stakeholders through GatiShakti has boosted logistics, reduced delays, and created new opportunities for many.
"Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship, and innovation," the Prime Minister said.
Modi’s remarks came in response to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who also praised the GatiShakti initiative on its third anniversary.
Goyal, in his post, said, "Today marks 3 years since the launch of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for Multimodal Connectivity by PM Narendra Modi ji. By streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity, this path-breaking initiative ensures faster and more efficient project implementation."
He added that the plan continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, which strengthens the vision of building a Viksit Bharat.