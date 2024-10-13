Punjab's first forest control room in Pathankot to combat illegal mining and tree felling

CHANDIGARH: To address illegal mining, forest fires, and illegal tree felling in the Pathankot forest division of Punjab, which borders Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the state is setting up its first permanent forest control room. This facility will be equipped with solar-powered CCTV, mobile phones, television sets, and computers, along with other necessary infrastructure. A GPS camera app will also be utilized to monitor the movement of field staff within their respective jurisdictions.

Sources indicate that in the first phase, thirty locations have been selected for the installation of solar-powered CCTV cameras, along with mobile phones and other equipment. Control of the cameras will be centralized at the head office, connecting senior officers to junior employees through an online network. If illegal mining or tree cutting is detected in the forest area, the entire team will be activated immediately. The GPS camera app will facilitate regular monitoring of staff across different beats, blocks, and ranges.

Additionally, CCTVs will be installed in all rest houses, eco-tourism sites, and nature parks developed by the forest department to prevent any unwanted incidents.

The department has identified several tourist destinations for the first phase of camera installation, including Mini Goa in Chamrod, Nature Awareness Park in Pathankot, the Chavki Darya area, and the Ravi River in Narot Jamal Singh, as well as the Mirthal belt and forest guest house.

In a statement, Divisional Forest Officer of Pathankot, Dharmveer Dairu, noted that the control room will enable monitoring of illegal mining and tree felling, particularly given the limited staff available. “This initiative will significantly improve the management of illegal logging and mining activities, as Pathankot has a forest cover of 22 percent (22,096 hectares), the highest in the state. We receive complaints about mining and tree cutting at night. This real-time tracking will disrupt the operations of illegal timber mafias and promote the conservation and sustainable management of forest resources.”

Sources further explained that the primary reason for this initiative is the shortage of staff within the forest department, making it challenging to deploy personnel at every site. Consequently, incidents of illegal mining and forest fires are frequently reported. In many cases, although the department registers complaints, the culprits are rarely apprehended. “The Pathankot range faces significant challenges from illegal tree felling and mining, especially near the borders with Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, forest fires pose a severe threat to the environment, necessitating prompt detection and response strategies,” an anonymous officer stated.

It has been reported that seven CCTV cameras have already been installed near the Nature Awareness Camp in Chamrod, with plans to increase the number in the second phase.

Sources noted that the khair mafia exploits delisted areas to conduct illegal tree cutting. The forest department regularly issues distress reports and collaborates with local police to combat this issue. Additionally, wood-based industries in Jugial are implicated, rapidly disposing of illegally harvested timber.