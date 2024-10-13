The charioteer of victories foreseen

For a party seen to be perpetually in election mode, the mantra for success is: Be at it, guard your flanks and be ready for brickbats. That is what the ‘Chanakya’ of saffron politics does, and that is why the BJP is never tired of elections, and never tired of winning.

“For all actions, there have to be predictable reactions, remember,” he once told BJP supporters, when the party was being hammered over Ram temple and post-Article 370 abrogation.

That’s none other than Amit Shah – the Union Home Minister, and the principal architect of his party’s electoral victories across the country.

A close look at his demeanour would tell you that those who mean what they say often pre-taste defeat in their mind to emerge victorious in reality. The Haryana result is the latest instance.

Along with Narendra Modi, Shah makes a great combination; if the Prime Minister makes a heavy statement, the Home Minister carries its weight, no matter which way the wind is blowing.

Born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, Amit Shah’s journey into politics began with his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he honed his skills in organisation and strategy. In his nascence, his associates often described him as a horse who would win big races; his adversaries viewed him as a shrewd and hardcore realist. Today, he is simply feared and formidable for both friends and foes. He is sugary in his praise for his allies and sulfurous for his adversaries.

Shah’s astuteness became evident during his tenure in Gujarat, where he served in various capacities, and finally rose to become the party president. His strategic mastery over elections has earned him the title of ‘Chanakya of Indian politics’ with one difference – he is yet to produce a Chandragupta.

As the Home Minister of India, Shah plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s internal security and governance, implementing PM Modi’s vision with unwavering commitment.

When everyone plumped for Congress in Haryana and previously in Madhya Pradesh, Shah kept none in doubt about BJP’s victory. His meticulous planning, along with long-standing collaboration with the RSS, enabled BJP to dismantle Congress’ stronghold in the two states.

Shah’s influence extends beyond state politics. He plays a key role in shaping up the Centre’s policies as per the vision of PM Modi and silencing the Opposition on various issues in Parliament too.