The charioteer of victories foreseen

For a party seen to be perpetually in election mode, the mantra for success is: Be at it, guard your flanks and be ready for brickbats. That is what the ‘Chanakya’ of saffron politics does, and that is why the BJP is never tired of elections, and never tired of winning.
“For all actions, there have to be predictable reactions, remember,” he once told BJP supporters, when the party was being hammered over Ram temple and post-Article 370 abrogation.
That’s none other than Amit Shah – the Union Home Minister, and the principal architect of his party’s electoral victories across the country.
A close look at his demeanour would tell you that those who mean what they say often pre-taste defeat in their mind to emerge victorious in reality. The Haryana result is the latest instance.
Along with Narendra Modi, Shah makes a great combination; if the Prime Minister makes a heavy statement, the Home Minister carries its weight, no matter which way the wind is blowing.
Born on October 22, 1964, in Mumbai, Amit Shah’s journey into politics began with his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he honed his skills in organisation and strategy. In his nascence, his associates often described him as a horse who would win big races; his adversaries viewed him as a shrewd and hardcore realist. Today, he is simply feared and formidable for both friends and foes. He is sugary in his praise for his allies and sulfurous for his adversaries.
Shah’s astuteness became evident during his tenure in Gujarat, where he served in various capacities, and finally rose to become the party president. His strategic mastery over elections has earned him the title of ‘Chanakya of Indian politics’ with one difference – he is yet to produce a Chandragupta.
As the Home Minister of India, Shah plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s internal security and governance, implementing PM Modi’s vision with unwavering commitment.
When everyone plumped for Congress in Haryana and previously in Madhya Pradesh, Shah kept none in doubt about BJP’s victory. His meticulous planning, along with long-standing collaboration with the RSS, enabled BJP to dismantle Congress’ stronghold in the two states.
Shah’s influence extends beyond state politics. He plays a key role in shaping up the Centre’s policies as per the vision of PM Modi and silencing the Opposition on various issues in Parliament too.
Outside politics, Shah is known for his love of Vedic astrology and his exceptional chess-playing abilities. These interests complement his analytical approach to governance, allowing him to navigate complex political terrains with finesse.
His ability to foster unity within the party and his relentless pursuit of development and security has garnered admiration and respect, earning him the title of ‘Iron Man’ – the sobriquet thus far reserved Sardar Patel.
Such is his grip over elections that in Haryana and J&K, he reached out to local leaders and workers during rallies, listening to their concerns and needs. He focused on understanding the challenges faced by communities on the ground - from panchayats to blocks, from the elderly to women, the youth, and the marginalised sections.
Shah is also known for redirecting oblique references back at adversaries. He cleverly turned Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about jalebi into a key campaign issue against him in Haryana. He also highlighted the seizure of drugs worth thousands of crores, with a kingpin allegedly linked to the Congress, as another powerful point in the election campaign.
As India continues to vote, Amit Shah has successfully carved his image as a leader who skillfully balances the demands of governance with the complexities of political maneuvering. Yet the bottom line for ‘Mota Bhai’ remains delivering on his promises with undeniable commitment to national interests. “Once he makes a commitment, he follows through, prioritising the nation’s needs above all else,” said a senior BJP leader.
Shah is frequently accused of leveraging Central agencies to curtail dissent. His defence: “Nation comes first.” He is often quoted as saying, “Once you start working on something, don’t fear failure; sincere work makes a man the happiest.” This philosophy has guided his efforts to implement transformative laws in the face of widespread protests, reflecting his leadership. In a rapidly evolving political landscape post-2024, Shah’s influence is likely to remain predominant.
Shah has demonstrated extraordinary dedication, often sleeping between four and six hours at night. In J&K, his approach has helped BJP establish a foothold, positioning it for a potential solo power grab in the next assembly elections.
All eyes are again on Shah if he can navigate the complexities of Maharashtra’s coalition, as well in tribal-dominated Jharkhand, to deliver twin victories for the BJP.