GatiShakti completes 3 yrs, Modi calls it ‘transformative’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India’s infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.
He also made a surprise visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam on the third anniversary of PMGS-NMP.
The Anubhuti Kendra showcases the key features, achievements and milestones of PMGS-NMP which was launched on October 13, 2021, to provide multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.
In a post on X, Modi said: “PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionizing India’s infrastructure. It has significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.” “The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people,” he said.
“Thanks to GatiShakti, India is adding speed to fulfil our vision of a Viksit Bharat. It will encourage progress, entrepreneurship and innovation,” the prime minister said. As he visited the Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam, Modi appreciated the strides made in planning and execution of projects across the country due to the impact of PM GatiShakti.
The PMGS-NMP aims to establish multimodal connectivity infrastructure across seven key sectors — Indian Railways, roads, ports, waterways, airports, mass transport, and logistics infrastructure. The Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the plan’s implementation on October 21, 2021.
Official sources said the initiative involves 44 central ministries, in addition to the seven growth sectors across 36 states and Union Territories.
Additionally, over 1,600 data layers are linked to this portal, assisting ministries and states in efficiently planning infrastructure projects. The Network Planning Group has conducted numerous meetings, evaluating as many 123 projects valued at Rs 15.48 lakh crore so far.
Under the plan, the Union government allocated Rs 75,000 crore in the 2023-24 budget for 100 critical infrastructure projects. Progress includes planning over 8,891 km of roads and more than 27,000 km of railway lines through the PMGS initiative.
A 13 GW renewable energy project from Leh to Kaithal in Haryana has been aligned with the Green Energy Corridor, adhering to NMP principles. The PMGS-NMP also heavily utilizes technology, employing spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).
The GatiShakti framework has been presented at various international platforms for promoting international collaboration.