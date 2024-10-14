GatiShakti completes 3 yrs, Modi calls it ‘transformative’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India’s infrastructure and is driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

He also made a surprise visit to the PM GatiShakti Anubhuti Kendra at Bharat Mandapam on the third anniversary of PMGS-NMP.

The Anubhuti Kendra showcases the key features, achievements and milestones of PMGS-NMP which was launched on October 13, 2021, to provide multi-modal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones.