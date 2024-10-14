India flays Trudeau government as Canada says High Commissioner 'person of interest' in probe

India's statement said that PM Trudeau's hostility towards India has been evident for some time. His visit to India in 2018, aimed at courting favor with specific voter groups, ultimately backfired. Furthermore, his Cabinet has included individuals associated with extremist and separatist agendas concerning India.

The MEA recalled PM Trudeau's "naked interference" in Indian internal politics in December 2020, exacerbated by his government’s dependence on a political party whose leader promotes a separatist ideology regarding India. The recent developments targeting Indian diplomats are viewed as a continuation of this pattern, coinciding with PM Trudeau's upcoming testimony before a Commission on foreign interference.

India has also raised concerns about individuals who have entered Canada illegally being fast-tracked for citizenship. Multiple extradition requests from India concerning terrorists and organized crime figures residing in Canada have reportedly been overlooked.

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, a distinguished diplomat with a career spanning 36 years, has previously served as Ambassador to Japan and Sudan, in addition to postings in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam, and China. The MEA condemned the aspersions cast on him by the Canadian Government as ludicrous and deserving of contempt.

The MEA further said, "The Government of India has taken cognizance of the activities of the Canadian High Commission in India that serve the political agenda of the current regime. This has led to the implementation of the principle of reciprocity in diplomatic representation. India reserves the right to take further steps in response to these recent efforts by the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats."