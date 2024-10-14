India summons Canada envoy as row over Nijjar murder escalates

NEW DELHI: India has summoned Canada's charge d' affaires in New Delhi Stewart Wheeler as the row over the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar escalated on Monday. This came after India had slammed Canada for naming the Indian ambassador and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the Nijjar murder.

India dismissed a communiqué from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are "persons of interest" in the probe.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We have received a diplomatic communication from Canada on Sunday suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are ‘persons of interest’ in a matter related to an investigation in that country. "

"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," the statement from MEA read.