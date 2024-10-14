Mumbai Diary | Funds no constraint for slew of promises

In the last one month, the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has been holding cabinet meetings almost every alternate day and subsequently issuing orders. More than 1600 government orders have been in the last few months, though there are no adequate funds to implement the announcements. The babus in the Mantralaya are concerned about the way the government funds have been disbursed for welfare schemes keeping assembly polls in mind. There is fear among officials that if this continues, then they may not get their salary on time, let alone development works.
Haryana results drive MVA into introspection
After the Congress defeat in Haryana assembly elections, the MVA and its alliance partners are in panic mode and seriously concerned about their prospects in upcoming Maharashtra polls. Before the Haryana poll results, the opposition alliance was not only confident but overconfident. The partners even dreamed about the CM post and discussed allotment of cabinet portfolios as well. Now, they are cautious. The reason: the state polls can turn neck and neck. MahaYuti’s confidence has got a boost, while the MVA is struggling to put a coherent narrative like in LS polls.
Ajit Pawar now turns to poll management firm
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who used to trash PR experts and poll strategists, is now seriously listening to someone like Naresh Arora, co-founder of campaign management company DesignBoxed. It has become a talk of the town. Aroa is also using the buzz to boost his image, claiming he has finally made it Ajit Pawar wear a pink jacket as part of a revamp of NCP and its leadership. The reason behind roping in the expensive Arora firm is the defeat of Sunetra Pawar in Baramati Lok sabha poll. Pawar now spends considerable time to hear PR gimmicks. Now, the election results will show whether these gimmicks work.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com