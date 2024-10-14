Mumbai Diary | Funds no constraint for slew of promises

In the last one month, the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has been holding cabinet meetings almost every alternate day and subsequently issuing orders. More than 1600 government orders have been in the last few months, though there are no adequate funds to implement the announcements. The babus in the Mantralaya are concerned about the way the government funds have been disbursed for welfare schemes keeping assembly polls in mind. There is fear among officials that if this continues, then they may not get their salary on time, let alone development works.

Haryana results drive MVA into introspection

After the Congress defeat in Haryana assembly elections, the MVA and its alliance partners are in panic mode and seriously concerned about their prospects in upcoming Maharashtra polls. Before the Haryana poll results, the opposition alliance was not only confident but overconfident. The partners even dreamed about the CM post and discussed allotment of cabinet portfolios as well. Now, they are cautious. The reason: the state polls can turn neck and neck. MahaYuti’s confidence has got a boost, while the MVA is struggling to put a coherent narrative like in LS polls.