Unrest in UP's Bahraich after 22-year-old killed during Durga puja procession

BAHRAICH: Restless crowds, some people armed with sticks and iron rods, roamed the streets and shops were set on fire as tension escalated in Bahraich on Monday, a day after a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession.

Police have booked a man and detained around 30 people in connection with the unrest that broke out in the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village when a Durga idol immersion procession passed through on Sunday.

Around half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing.

There were protests at several places and slogans raised against police and administrative officials, even as police forces conducted flag marches in the area.

Black smoke billowed into the sky from some shops, houses and vehicles set ablaze.