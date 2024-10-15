Calcutta HC lifts prohibitory orders near Durga Puja Carnival, junior doctors stage 'Droha' protest

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside prohibitory orders imposed in areas adjacent to the Durga Puja Carnival venue on Red Road in the city.
The orders under Section 163 of BNSS were imposed on some roads and areas near the Red Road where the state-organised 'Puja Carnival' is scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening, amidst calls for 'Droha' (protest) carnival on nearby Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata by junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident.
On a request by junior doctors challenging the imposition of the prohibitory order, Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur set aside the restrictions imposed by the state government.
Meanwhile, junior doctors gheraoed DC Central and chanted "Go back" at them. The Droher Carnival has seen lakhs of people attending the program and thanked the Court for permitting them.
On the other hand, the puja carnival has been organised and around 897 puja pandals from the state participated in the carnival. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the carnival.
Police have arrested doctor of KMC, Dr Tapobrata Roy, at the puja carnival for wearing a badge of justice for RG Kar victim.
Meanwhile, BJP organised a rally from College Square to Esplanade under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, with a call for boycotting the carnival.
"It will be without any party flags, and we request people to join us as it is being organised for the safety and security of women in the state," Adhikari said.
Junior doctors who are holding a hunger strike over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital have announced a peaceful protest by forming human bonds in the areas adjacent to Red Road.
The fast unto death by junior doctors to press for their demands in the wake of the RG Kar hospital incident entered its 10th day on Monday, even as the health condition of two more medics deteriorated, one of whom has been hospitalised, officials said.
Currently, seven doctors are on a 'fast-unto-death', including a junior medic from the North Bengal Medical College's ENT department, who joined the strike on Monday.
Two new junior doctors joined the hunger strike and one of the junior doctors of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital fell due to the fasting.
The hunger strike, which began on October 5, followed nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases. Their agitation started after the trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.