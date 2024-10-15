Calcutta HC lifts prohibitory orders near Durga Puja Carnival, junior doctors stage 'Droha' protest

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside prohibitory orders imposed in areas adjacent to the Durga Puja Carnival venue on Red Road in the city.

The orders under Section 163 of BNSS were imposed on some roads and areas near the Red Road where the state-organised 'Puja Carnival' is scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening, amidst calls for 'Droha' (protest) carnival on nearby Rani Rashmoni Road in central Kolkata by junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident.

On a request by junior doctors challenging the imposition of the prohibitory order, Justice Ravi Krishan Kapur set aside the restrictions imposed by the state government.

Meanwhile, junior doctors gheraoed DC Central and chanted "Go back" at them. The Droher Carnival has seen lakhs of people attending the program and thanked the Court for permitting them.

On the other hand, the puja carnival has been organised and around 897 puja pandals from the state participated in the carnival. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the carnival.

Police have arrested doctor of KMC, Dr Tapobrata Roy, at the puja carnival for wearing a badge of justice for RG Kar victim.

Meanwhile, BJP organised a rally from College Square to Esplanade under the leadership of the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, with a call for boycotting the carnival.