Centre brings together Meitei, Kuki and Naga MLAs from Manipur for meeting in Delhi

Nearly a year and a half after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, the Centre on Tuesday for the first time brought together legislators from the state's Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities for a meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss confidence building measures to pave the way for lasting peace in the state.

In a statement issued later, the MHA said, “A group of elected members of Manipur Assembly, representing Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met in New Delhi today to discuss on the current scenario in the state. The meeting unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost.”

Nine Meitei legislators -- ministers Dr Sapam Ranjan, Govindas Konthoujam, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar, Yumnam Khemchand, Speaker Th Satyabrata and MLAs Thokchom Radheshyam, L Rameshwor, T Robindro and Kh Raghumani -- attended the meeting. The Kukis were represented by ministers Letpao Haokip, Nemcha Kipgen and MLAs Haokholet Kipgen and Ngursanglur Sanate. There were also three Naga legislators, including a minister.