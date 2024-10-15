Existence of 40 per cent disability does not bar students from pursuing MBBS: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ruled that the mere existence of a benchmark disability of 40 percent does not prevent a candidate from pursuing medical education unless an expert report indicates that the individual is incapacitated from undertaking an MBBS course.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and K.V. Viswanathan provided detailed reasons for its order on September 18, which allowed a candidate to gain admission to the MBBS course after a medical board determined that he could pursue medical education without any impediment.

The bench stated, "Mere existence of benchmark disability will not disqualify a candidate from being eligible for the MBBS course." It emphasised that the capacity of a candidate suffering from a disability to pursue the MBBS course must be evaluated by the disability assessment board.