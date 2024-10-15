Maharashtra CM to be decided only after polls: Congress
NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Congress on Monday asserted that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not project a chief ministerial face. All the alliance partners, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), are on the same page on contesting the election without a chief minister face, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala told this newspaper. Chennithala said the priority of the Opposition coalition is to defeat the MahaYuti alliance.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce polls dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand soon.
The Congress leader said that the MVA alliance partners have reached a consensus on 90% seats in Maharashtra. “Projecting a chief ministerial face is not an immediate priority. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are in agreement with us on this,” said Chennithala, who was in New Delhi to attend a meeting called by the party with Maharashtra leaders. The meeting was attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other top state leaders.
On the Haryana results, he said that the party would not repeat the mistakes in Maharashtra. “Haryana results are a lesson for us. We will work together and stay united. There wouldn’t be any infighting,” Chennithala said, adding that the party would take caution to choose the most viable candidates. “We will assess the ground situation and choose the best candidates,” he said.
When asked about allies upping the ante against Congress after the Haryana debacle, he dismissed any rift in the alliance. After the Haryana results, an editorial published in Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (UBT), accused the Congress of being arrogant and attributed the defeat to factional feud and mismanagement. “Saamana editorial was about national issues. It wasn’t Maharshtra specific,” he said.
While caste and raging quota rows have taken centrestage in Maharashtra, Chennithala said that the Congress would continue with its main plank of nation-wide caste census. “Caste census is the answer to the questions on reservation. Rahul Gandhi has been saying this. All concerns regarding reservation can be addressed through caste census,” he said.
Have offered to resign as Haryana in-charge: Babaria
AICC Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria on Monday said he has offered to resign from his post, taking moral responsibility for the assembly poll defeat. Babaria said he offered his resignation to the high command soon after the result of the Haryana assembly polls came out but no decision has been communicated to him. “Last week, after the results, I offered to the high command that you can replace me.”