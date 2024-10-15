Maharashtra CM to be decided only after polls: Congress

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Congress on Monday asserted that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would not project a chief ministerial face. All the alliance partners, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), are on the same page on contesting the election without a chief minister face, AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala told this newspaper. Chennithala said the priority of the Opposition coalition is to defeat the MahaYuti alliance.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce polls dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand soon.

The Congress leader said that the MVA alliance partners have reached a consensus on 90% seats in Maharashtra. “Projecting a chief ministerial face is not an immediate priority. Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are in agreement with us on this,” said Chennithala, who was in New Delhi to attend a meeting called by the party with Maharashtra leaders. The meeting was attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other top state leaders.