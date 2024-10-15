Priyanka Gandhi to make electoral debut from Wayanad as EC announces bypoll

NEW DELHI: With the Election Commission (EC) announcing the bypoll to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, the stage is set for Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut from the Kerala constituency that could see her enter Parliament five years after joining active politics.

Days after the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress announced in June that Rahul Gandhi will retain the Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi will make her electoral debut.

If elected, this will be the first time that Priyanka Gandhi will enter Parliament as an MP.

This will also be the first time that the three Gandhi family members -- Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka -- will be in Parliament together.

The EC on Tuesday announced bypolls to the Wayanad and Nanded Lok Sabha seats as well as in 48 Assembly constituencies.

The bypoll to the Wayanad parliamentary seat and 47 Assembly seats will be held on November 13, along with the first phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly.

Since her entry into active politics in 2019, Priyanka Gandhi has been in the past projected as a possible challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi and also, as a successor to Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi in the family pocket borough of Rae Bareli.

However, the Congress has decided to field her from Wayanad, the parliamentary seat that her elder brother Rahul won for two consecutive elections.

Priyanka Gandhi was earlier the Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

She emerged as the party's strategist and star campaigner, helping the Congress make impressive gains in some states as well as in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier in the year.

After her name was announced for the Wayanad bypoll, Priyanka Gandhi had said, "I am not nervous at all... I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad. All I will say is that I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and try my best to make everybody happy and be a good representative."

"I have a good relationship with Rae Bareli as I worked there for 20 years and that relationship will never break," she had said, adding that both she and her brother will work together in both the constituencies.