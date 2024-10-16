Fire triggered by gas leak injures seven including child in Ludhiana

CHANDIGARH: Seven people including a seven-year-old girl were injured in a gas leak due to the illegal re-filling of LPG cylinders which triggered a fire in a residential area of Samrat Colony in Ludhiana late last night.

Sources said that the incident took place at Samrat Colony, Gali Number 3 in Giaspoara due to the illegal refilling of LPG gas cylinders to smaller ones in a makeshift workshop.

The gas leak sparked a fire that engulfed four rooms of a nearby house leaving at least seven people injured including a seven-year-old girl named Shivani, and Phoolmati (35).

The other injured are Kripa Shankar, brother of Phoolmati and four others who attempted to rescue the family. Her husband, Daroga Prasad said that the illegal gas cylinder refilling operation was being conducted in the adjacent room and his wife was cooking when the fire broke out. The eyewitnesses say that they heard screams from the affected residence, prompting the locals to rush to the scene.

Despite numerous challenges, they managed to contain the fire. The injured were rushed to various hospitals but the condition of Phoolmati is critical. She has been referred to another hospital for further treatment, said sources.

"This incident has once again highlights the dangers of illegal gas cylinder refilling operations and the need for stricter safety norms,’’ said an official.