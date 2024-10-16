Mahayuti presents its report card, appeals voters not to succumb to false propaganda of MVA

“Our government has the intention to give and has the policy to try to do justice to every section of the society. MVA made many announcements and promises during its tenure but failed to complete anything. All the schemes of the Mahayuti government are permanent and not brought with the elections in mind. Opposition is spreading lies because they are afraid of our schemes like Ladali Bahena success,” said Shinde.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision to provide free electricity to farmers has been implemented during their government. “We have done unprecedented work in the irrigation sectors. We approved 145 irrigation projects that have brought a total 22.73 lakh hectares of land under irrigation. We are providing solar pumps where farmers are just paying 10 per cent cost of this solar pump project. We are giving it to every farmer whoever is seeking it. With this facility, farmers will not get the electricity bill for the next 25 years,” Fadnavis claimed.

DCM Ajit Pawar said the opposition is confused by their works therefore trying desperately to establish a false narrative as the opposition is unable to digest the changes in the lives of common people.

“False propaganda is being spread about the state debt market, Ladaki Bahin Yojana. This scheme has benefited a total of 2.30 crore women in the state where each woman per month receives Rs 1500 financial assistance. We have already disbursed initially Rs 10,000 crore and later Rs 35,000 crore for this scheme, said Pawar said.