One more doctor on fast in hospital, HC allows medics’ carnival

KOLKATA/NEW DELHI: Thousands of junior doctors and medical students across India observed a 12-hour hunger strike on Tuesday to express solidarity with the junior doctors of West Bengal, who have been on a hunger strike since October 5.

The nationwide hunger strike call was given by the Indian Medical Association junior doctors’ wing to support the demand of the striking doctors in West Bengal, who have been protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the state-run hospital on August 9.

Meanwhile, the fast-unto-death by junior doctors in West Bengal entered its 11th day on Tuesday. While seven doctors are on a fast unto death currently, one of the doctors from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital fell ill, and was admitted at the hospital.

In the meantime, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside prohibitory orders clamped around Red Road in Kolkata, paving the way for the ‘Droher (protest) Carnival’ of the protesting doctors on the nearby Rani Rashmoni Road.

The West Bengal government had clamped prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS on some areas around the Red Road, where a state-organised Durga Puja Carnival was scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening.

After the court set aside the restrictions, lakhs of people attended the Droher Carnival.

Two carnivals

After the HC set aside prohibitory orders around Red Road, lakhs of people attended the Droher Carnival organised by junior doctors. Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Puja Carnival, which saw participation from 897 pandals.