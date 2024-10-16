Two Bajrang Dal leaders booked in UP over 'derogatory' remarks on Prophet Muhammad

PILIBHIT: A case has been lodged against two leaders of right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Mishra and Vivek Mishra, they added.

According to the complainant filed by Afzal Khan, the incident occurred on October 13 in Madhotanda town here.

"It has been alleged in the complaint that during the meeting, the Bajrang Dal leaders Sanjay Mishra and Vivek Mishra delivered speeches that were perceived as inflammatory and offensive to the Muslim community," said Circle Officer Puranpur Vishal Chaudhary.