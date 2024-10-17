Government doctor held for wearing ‘straight spine’ badge joins fast-unto-death of medics

KOLKATA: A day after Tapobrata Roy, a doctor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was arrested and later released for wearing a badge for the RG Kar rape-murder victim and attending duty on the state government-sponsored puja carnival, he joined the junior doctors’ hunger protest at Dharmatala along with other senior doctors of the corporation on Wednesday.

Roy said that the police had no right to arrest him for wearing a badge during duty hours. “There is no reason for me to get arrested. I simply wore a badge and a T-shirt with ‘the spine should be straight’ written on it,” Roy said. “The people cannot talk about their views in West Bengal. It’s a dictatorial regime. This should stop. I joined the protests in support of the junior doctors who are continuing their hunger strike,” he added.