Government doctor held for wearing ‘straight spine’ badge joins fast-unto-death of medics

KOLKATA: A day after Tapobrata Roy, a doctor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, was arrested and later released for wearing a badge for the RG Kar rape-murder victim and attending duty on the state government-sponsored puja carnival, he joined the junior doctors’ hunger protest at Dharmatala along with other senior doctors of the corporation on Wednesday.
Roy said that the police had no right to arrest him for wearing a badge during duty hours. “There is no reason for me to get arrested. I simply wore a badge and a T-shirt with ‘the spine should be straight’ written on it,” Roy said. “The people cannot talk about their views in West Bengal. It’s a dictatorial regime. This should stop. I joined the protests in support of the junior doctors who are continuing their hunger strike,” he added.
Meanwhile, the CBI wrote a letter to the state health secretary asking him to take action against two doctors allegedly involved in medical scam. The CBI letter mentioned that the Supreme Court had called for action against the doctors allegedly involved in the scam.
The junior doctors continued their hunger strike in protest against the RG Kar rape-murder at Dharmatala. IMA chief Dr R V Asokan has said that doctors have always been “soft targets” and the “injustice inflicted on the medical fraternity has no parallel”.
Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government has failed to carry out its duties to protect the lives and properties of citizens, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday said that his office is already intervening in the RG Kar impasse under provisions in the Constitution. He said that the arrest of a police officer and a doctor in the case pointed to “institutional criminality”, rampant in various sectors.
Body of woman ‘raped and murdered’ found
The body of a Class XII student allegedly raped and murdered was found in Krishnanagar in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday. The body, with partially burnt face, was found near the SP office. The incident led to tension with CPM and Congress demanding that the autopsy be conducted in the presence of a magistrate.