Modi to meet NDA CMs in Chandigarh

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi has called a conclave of all NDA chief ministers and their deputies after the swearing-in of Nayab Singh Saini-led government in Haryana on Thursday. The conclave will take place in Chandigarh.

The BJP on Wednesday announced that all the 20 CMs and their deputies from NDA-ruled states would participate in the half-day conclave.

Among the attendees will be 13 CMs and 16 Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states and also CMs and deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Meghalaya. BJP president J P Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chandranabu Naidu will also be present.

The agenda for the conclave is to address several crucial national issues, including the observance of “Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav”. The meet will also formulate policy directions of the NDA.